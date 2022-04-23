Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $185.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.28 million and the lowest is $184.10 million. Standex International posted sales of $172.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $736.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $740.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $776.20 million, with estimates ranging from $775.29 million to $777.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

SXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE SXI traded down $2.41 on Monday, hitting $98.73. 39,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,777. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Standex International has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average of $106.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 390,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,243,000 after purchasing an additional 215,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,791,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 192.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 658.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,229,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

