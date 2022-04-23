Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) will announce earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.51. Toronto-Dominion Bank posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.32. 2,316,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,426. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 147,996 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 389,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

