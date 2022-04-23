Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). Tripadvisor reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

In other Tripadvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 191,170 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.41.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

