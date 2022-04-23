Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.49. Vulcan Materials posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $9.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $10.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,856. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $213.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $329,575,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,353 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $109,624,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 641,478 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

