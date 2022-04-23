Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to Announce $2.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $2.30. Atmos Energy posted earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Shares of ATO stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.70. The stock had a trading volume of 844,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,609. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

