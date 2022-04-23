Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) to announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $987.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

BLMN traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. 1,647,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,143. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.92. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

