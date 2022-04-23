Zacks: Brokerages Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). MediWound reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediWound in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Aegis lowered their price target on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,523. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MediWound by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

