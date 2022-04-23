Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $710.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $710.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NU’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $666.40 million to $754.98 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NU will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NU.

NU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NU stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.68. 12,123,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,362,099. NU has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

