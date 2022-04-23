Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) will report $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Visa posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.17.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $8.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.17. 6,201,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,935,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.75 and its 200 day moving average is $215.37. The firm has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

