Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atlantia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atlantia from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from €20.00 ($21.51) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Atlantia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.11) to €18.90 ($20.32) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of Atlantia stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. Atlantia has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

Atlantia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

