Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

CENTA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 180.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,215,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

