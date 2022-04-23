Zacks Investment Research Lowers Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

WIRE opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $4.49. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The company had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $30,462,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 182.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 148,654 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 185,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,483,000 after acquiring an additional 137,514 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $10,193,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Encore Wire by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,922,000 after acquiring an additional 88,515 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

