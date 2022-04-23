Zacks Investment Research Lowers PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

Shares of PFX opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. PhenixFIN has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15.

PhenixFIN ( NYSE:PFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 55.30%. The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber bought 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $123,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,554 shares of company stock worth $180,072. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in PhenixFIN in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,222,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 92.4% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 56.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Company Profile (Get Rating)

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

