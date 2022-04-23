Zacks Investment Research Lowers PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “
Shares of PFX opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. PhenixFIN has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15.
In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber bought 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $123,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,554 shares of company stock worth $180,072. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in PhenixFIN in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,222,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 92.4% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 56.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PhenixFIN Company Profile (Get Rating)
PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PhenixFIN (PFX)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhenixFIN (PFX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.