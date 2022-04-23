Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLYM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $929.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

