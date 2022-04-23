ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) PT Set at €49.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TIM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, March 25th.

ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($21.51) on Tuesday. ZEAL Network has a fifty-two week low of €16.00 ($17.20) and a fifty-two week high of €24.40 ($26.24). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

