Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Lifted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.14.

ZBRA stock traded down $12.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.98. 306,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,598. The company has a 50-day moving average of $410.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $375.63 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

