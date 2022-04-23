Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 48.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.95. 2,016,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,458. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.22 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.80 and its 200-day moving average is $206.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

