ZooKeeper Trading Up 1.9% This Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $10.23 million and $698,546.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0753 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 135,793,908 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

