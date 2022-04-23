Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zumiez have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported soft fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results wherein both the top and the bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were hurt by numerous headwinds, including the global supply-chain issues and labor shortages, inflation and closures tied to the pandemic. Margins were weak in the quarter. Additionally, the company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while now. Nonetheless, both its sales and earnings improved year over year. The company’s consumer-centric strategy appears encouraging. Also, one-channel concept to retail and advanced in-store fulfillment capabilities are likely to keep yielding results. Its solid efforts to meet robust demand with respect to the distinct merchandise offering also look good.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $756.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.63. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

