ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
CNET opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.49.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZW Data Action Technologies (CNET)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.