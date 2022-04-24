$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Excellon Resources.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Excellon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Pi Financial raised shares of Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Excellon Resources stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.36. Excellon Resources has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

