-$0.02 EPS Expected for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health during the first quarter worth about $2,544,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Cano Health by 8.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 501,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Cano Health during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $4,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cano Health stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.04. 2,143,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,244. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

