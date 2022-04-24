-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.02). Lion Electric reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%.

LEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Lion Electric by 485.3% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 496,657 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 16.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,961,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 304,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. 604,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,025. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

