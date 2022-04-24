$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.09. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,886,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,578,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,626,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 463,187 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 886,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 209,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. 234,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,716. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,050.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

