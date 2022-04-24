$0.08 EPS Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. SRAX reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Dawson James increased their price target on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SRAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SRAX by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SRAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Avenir Corp acquired a new position in shares of SRAX in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SRAX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

SRAX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 67,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,623. SRAX has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $105.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.86.

SRAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.