-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Motus GI also posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 83.71% and a negative net margin of 4,867.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS remained flat at $$0.27 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 222,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,957. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Motus GI by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

