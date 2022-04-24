-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.11). NovoCure posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.29.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $204,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $4.44 on Friday, reaching $79.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,143. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -141.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

