-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover uCloudlink Group.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 62.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.89%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCL. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in uCloudlink Group by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

About uCloudlink Group (Get Rating)

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.