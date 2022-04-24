-$0.23 EPS Expected for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Kevin A. Durkin purchased 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 412,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 985,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,860 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 788,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 57,631 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth about $4,710,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 41.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 618,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 180,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

MTRX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.28. 251,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,053. The firm has a market cap of $194.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $14.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Matrix Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

