-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) to report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,023. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.26.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $235,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 95,877 shares of company stock valued at $491,444. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

