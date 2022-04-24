$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,978,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,074,336. The company has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. Comcast has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

