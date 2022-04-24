$1.13 EPS Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Prologis reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Prologis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Prologis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prologis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD opened at $168.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

