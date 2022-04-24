$1.21 EPS Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.27. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 899,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,528. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -461.53%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

