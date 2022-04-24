$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $5.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

FMC stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

