$1.44 EPS Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.50. RPM International posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE:RPM opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. RPM International has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $101.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,533,000 after buying an additional 34,887 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 567,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in RPM International by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 321,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

