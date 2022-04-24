$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) to report $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.07. 4,751,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,664. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $61,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.