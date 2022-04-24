$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $7.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $8.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MTB traded down $5.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,559. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

