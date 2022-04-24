$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,675,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

