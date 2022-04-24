1,009,809 Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Purchased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,009,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 46.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 680.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCLE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 2,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

