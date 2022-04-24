$106.15 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will report sales of $106.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.87 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $101.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $450.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.50 million to $467.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $519.34 million, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $540.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOB. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 256,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,829. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $99.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

