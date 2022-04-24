$118.63 Million in Sales Expected for MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) will announce $118.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year sales of $545.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $565.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $651.33 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $694.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MarketWise.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKTW shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,593. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 452,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

