$12.22 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $12.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.91 million. argenx posted sales of $167.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $125.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.75 million to $147.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $450.02 million, with estimates ranging from $350.42 million to $568.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow argenx.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on argenx from €340.00 ($365.59) to €350.00 ($376.34) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in argenx by 47.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 39.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 2.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in argenx by 133.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.40. The stock had a trading volume of 176,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,354. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.08. argenx has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $356.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.48.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

