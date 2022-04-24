1,200 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $148.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.62.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,043 shares of company stock worth $25,210,794 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

