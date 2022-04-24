12,051 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth $90,000.

Get Vale alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.04.

VALE opened at $16.70 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a return on equity of 73.17% and a net margin of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.