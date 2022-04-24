12,478 Shares in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Acquired by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 113,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSMB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,394. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

