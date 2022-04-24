12,600 Shares in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Purchased by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,600,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GasLog Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

NYSE:GLOP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.79. 170,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. GasLog Partners LP has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.52%.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

