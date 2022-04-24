$129.21 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONSGet Rating) to report sales of $129.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.75 million and the highest is $165.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $112.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $613.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $575.50 million to $749.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $664.41 million, with estimates ranging from $612.84 million to $720.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on IONS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.73. 1,272,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,599. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after buying an additional 1,340,284 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after buying an additional 1,007,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,294,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $19,246,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

