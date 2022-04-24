13,281 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 16,943.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 2,922,104 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 2,607,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,340,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,126,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,937,096. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

