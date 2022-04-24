1,400 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $143.93 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $176.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.52.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

