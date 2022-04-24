149,500 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Steadview Capital Management LLC

Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 149,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,610,000. CrowdStrike accounts for 2.9% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CrowdStrike as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.63 and a beta of 1.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.68.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

